Spend summer at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden invites locals and visitors to spend summer at one of the top “15 Breathtaking Botanical Gardens in the World,” according to Architectural Digest. With the ever-changing explosions of colorful blooms, ZimSculpt, a world renowned exhibition of Zimbabwean stone sculptures, a shaded Pecan Grove perfect for picnicking, live music and family friendly activities every weekend, Summer at the Arboretum creates an unforgettable experience for all ages.

More than 100,000 guests have visited ZimSculpt, featuring live sculpting demonstrations daily by Zimbabwean sculptors and artists-in-residence, Aron Kapembeza and Passmore Mupindiko.

For the full story see the May 24 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx