Wylie Historical Society hosts vintage fashion show

It was a fashionable affair for those in attendance at the Wylie Historical Society’s first Vintage Fashion Show fundraiser.

The event was held Saturday, Jan. 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church and included a catered box lunch.

Attendees from as far away as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, and Denton enjoyed seeing the progression of fashion trends from 1887-1987, which represented the first one hundred years of the city of Wylie’s existence.

Models were members of the Women’s Vintage Society of Dallas, a social group dedicated to preserving and sharing their love and passion for eras of the past. Some ensembles modeled dated from the 1900s-1980s.

Heritage Village at Chestnut Square in McKinney opened their collections to include gowns from the 1880s & 1890s on display, which were too fragile to be worn.

Attendees were invited to participate in a costume contest, with awards given in several categories including Most Authentic, Most Original, Best Out-of-the-Box, Best Overall, Attendee Favorite and Best Story Behind the Costume. Heidi Foist of the Farmersville Historical Society won Best Overall Costume.

Door prizes for goods and services from 20 Wylie area merchants were awarded. The grand prize was a one-night stay at the historic Gallagher House in Wylie.

