Hiking group unites women who share love of outdoors

Winter, spring, summer or fall, a vibrant community of adventure seeking women connect to hike trails together in North Texas and beyond.

The group, aptly named Hikerbabes, is a women-only group united by a love for the great outdoors and a commitment to stewardship and camaraderie. Its mission is rooted in the belief that “every day spent in nature is a gift,” fostering well-being of body, mind and soul through the transformative power of hiking.

