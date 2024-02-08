Wine and dessert pairings

Choosing the right wine to accompany desserts or other foods, the secret is to think of wine as an ingredient that will add a new flavor profile.

According to wine experts, the secret is to think of wine as an ingredient that will add a new flavor profile. When it comes to choosing the best wines for desserts, a sweet wine is preferable as the sweetness in the wine will match the sugar in the dessert.

For more on this story see the February 7, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.