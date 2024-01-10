Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Best of 2024 balloting underway

by | Jan 10, 2024 | Area News, Latest, Life & Style

Best of Wylie 2024

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and vote local.

Voting for the annual Best of Wylie 2024 contest is now open and will continue until Feb. 2.

Whether you’ve lived in the area for one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of favorite places to eat and drink as well as some favorite service professionals.

Don’t keep it to yourself! Now is the time to share your thoughts and cast your ballot for best places to eat, drink and shop, best professional services including health, beauty, fitness, home, auto and medical, along with best senior living and best community/lifestyle.

These businesses need to be recognized for their efforts in this readers’ choice poll. Winners will be tabulated in each category by the valid number of votes received via newspaper, E-Edition and online ballots until Feb. 2, 2024. 

All eligible ballots must include a valid name, address, phone number, email and have eight (8) or more categories completed. Printed entries will be accepted at the newspaper office located at 110 N. Ballard Ave., Wylie, TX 75098 up until the deadline. Entries can be submitted only one time per week per email/print address.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

Follow this link for the 2024 Best of ballot.

From Staff Reports •  [email protected]

Cross

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

ERCOT issues weather watch

ERCOT issues weather watch

Jan 10, 2024 |

The extreme cold weather prediction for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has prompted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to issue a weather watch for Jan. 15-17. The weather watch, according to ERCOT, is a 3–5-day advance notification of “forecasted...

read more
Smart travel for seniors

Smart travel for seniors

Jan 10, 2024 |

Having made it to their golden years, many seniors have the extra time to devote to recreational pursuits, but it often comes with a limited budget. Instead, seniors can arm themselves with their earned wisdom and discover the multiple travel perks that come with...

read more
Multi-talented author, entertainer reflects on career

Multi-talented author, entertainer reflects on career

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Gregory G. Allen has written four children’s books, including two that feature superheroes with autism.  Courtesy Gregory Allen Book signings and library visits are just a few ways a Garland-raised entertainer connects with his audience when visiting his family and...

read more
Wylie F-R assemble new EMS division

Wylie F-R assemble new EMS division

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Rescue is preparing to take over the ambulance program Oct. 1 this year. Photo  Craig Kelly/City of Wylie After contracting with a private provider for two decades, Wylie Fire Rescue is moving its ambulance program in-house this year. The department is...

read more
Firefighters Fill the Boot for muscular dystrophy

Firefighters Fill the Boot for muscular dystrophy

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Rescue is launching its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).  Firefighters will take shifts with boots in hand asking for donations starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan....

read more
‘Best of’ balloting continues

‘Best of’ balloting continues

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue until Feb. 2.  Whether you’ve lived in the area for one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of...

read more
County livestock show opens Jan. 6

County livestock show opens Jan. 6

Jan 3, 2024 | , ,

Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Junior Livestock Show and Sale Saturday. File Photo After months of hard work, Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Collin County Junior Livestock Show...

read more
Is soup the ultimate cold medicine?

Is soup the ultimate cold medicine?

Jan 3, 2024 |

Having a cold is not fun. A stuffy nose, sniffles, sore throat, and other symptoms make having a cold a generally unpleasant experience. According to data collected by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the average con-sumer shops for over-the counter...

read more
Colorful mosaic mural take shape

Colorful mosaic mural take shape

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

There are multiple mosaic sections in a large piece of artwork being installed along the Municipal Walking Trail. The colorful mosaics depict wildflowers, bison, bees and much more. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie’s newest public artwork is now on display at the...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe