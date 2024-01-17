Get motivated, back on exercise track

Subscribe
Jan 17, 2024

Social activity helps seniors when it comes to exercise

Overcoming the lack of motivation to exercise is a common challenge, affecting people of all ages, including seniors.

Recent studies are a testament to that difficulty.

In a 2021 survey from the global fitness brand Orangetheory® Fitness and Kelton Global, 43 percent of respondents indicated they suffered from a lack of motivation to exercise. Lack of motivation can affect people of all ages, including seniors. However, seniors may be uniquely positioned to overcome their lack of motivation to exercise, particularly if they’re retired and have time on their hands. Seniors who aspire to exercise more frequently can consider these strategies if motivation becomes an issue.

By Carrie Dunlea

By Carrie Dunlea

