Storm spotters trained

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist told a training class for Collin County.

A taco watch would mean, “we have the ingredients to make tacos,” while a taco warning would mean, “We’re having tacos. RIGHT NOW!”

NWS Fort Worth Forecaster/Meteorologist Patricia Sánchez and Jennifer Dunn, warning coordination meteorologist, presented the SKYWARN storm spotter training class Saturday, Jan. 18, in Plano.

Although tornados can occur in any month, they are most frequent in Texas during April, May and June. So, the weather service conducts several severe weather education classes prior to spring.

In addition to outlining the development and threats posed by severe storms, such as high winds, lightning, hail and flooding, the class highlighted severe weather safety and how to report severe weather information to the weather service and local public safety officials.

Most storm spotting in the past was done by amateur radio operators, but the advent of smart phones and the internet allow any trained observer to report conditions.

