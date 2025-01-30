Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Storm spotters trained

by | Jan 30, 2025 | Latest, news

Patricia Sánchez, a forecaster/meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, explains how a thunderstorm develops. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

The difference between a storm watch and a storm warning could be likened to making tacos, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist told a training class for Collin County.

A taco watch would mean, “we have the ingredients to make tacos,” while a taco warning would mean, “We’re having tacos. RIGHT NOW!”

NWS Fort Worth Forecaster/Meteorologist Patricia Sánchez and Jennifer Dunn, warning coordination meteorologist, presented the SKYWARN storm spotter training class Saturday, Jan. 18, in Plano.

Although tornados can occur in any month, they are most frequent in Texas during April, May and June. So, the weather service conducts several severe weather education classes prior to spring.

In addition to outlining the development and threats posed by severe storms, such as high winds, lightning, hail and flooding, the class highlighted severe weather safety and how to report severe weather information to the weather service and local public safety officials.

Most storm spotting in the past was done by amateur radio operators, but the advent of smart phones and the internet allow any trained observer to report conditions.

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to The Wylie News your local community newspaper today!

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Applicants file for council, college elections 

Applicants file for council, college elections 

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the May 3, 2025, Wylie city council and Collin College trustee elections are underway. As of presstime, one resident, Todd J. Pickens, has filed for Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke. Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, who serves in Place 3,...

read more
Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Two fatalities in mobile home fire  

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

Wylie firefighters battle a fire at a home in Southfork Mobile Home Community Friday, Jan. 24. Courtesy Rick White Authorities have completed their investigation into the deadly fire that claimed the lives of two residents in the Southfork Mobile Home Community on...

read more
New elementary, new school boundaries

New elementary, new school boundaries

Jan 30, 2025 | ,

National Merit Commended Scholars from Wylie High and Wylie East were recognized at the Jan. 20 board of trustees meeting. In this photo, 18 Wylie High students earned commendations, and from Wylie East, two students (not pictured) earned commendations. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Wylie author, biblical scholar releases latest book

Jan 23, 2025 |

Wylie author John Hobbs recently released his latest book, “Digging Deep into Scripture.,”  which takes an in-depth look at issues such as true discipleship, the nature of the Bible, the Holy Spirit and much more. John Hobbs, DMin., a retired math teacher and pastor...

read more
Wylie ISD students compete at livestock show

Wylie ISD students compete at livestock show

Jan 23, 2025 | ,

Wylie East student Juliet Salazar focuses on the judges during the Goat show held at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale in McKinney last week. Salazar was named Grand Champion in Senior Goat Showmanship and Reserve Breeding Goat Champion. Courtesy Wylie...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe