Wylie to induct four into Hall of Honor

Former Wylie head football coach Bill Howard, left, poses for a picture with current head coach Jimmy Carter. Howard will be inducted into the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor on Feb. 22 at McMillan Junior High. File Photo.
By David Wolman
Former Wylie head football coach Bill Howard, Richard Edge, Colby Harper and Justin Young will be inducted into the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor during a ceremony that will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 22, at McMillan Junior High.
