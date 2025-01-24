Subscribe
Wylie to induct four into Hall of Honor

by | Jan 24, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Former Wylie head football coach Bill Howard, left, poses for a picture with current head coach Jimmy Carter. Howard will be inducted into the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor on Feb. 22 at McMillan Junior High. File Photo.

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Former Wylie head football coach Bill Howard, Richard Edge, Colby Harper and Justin Young will be inducted into the Wylie Sports Hall of Honor during a ceremony that will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 22, at McMillan Junior High.

For more on this story see the January 30, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

