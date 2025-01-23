Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

County residents vote Saturday, May 3, for three seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to apply for Places 4, 5 and 6.

Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano was elected in 2019 for Place 4, Raj Menon of Plano was re-elected in 2019 to Place 5 and Stacy Anne Arias of Melissa was elected in 2019 to Place 6 after previously serving 12 years in Place 5 before moving.

Gomel, a project manager, has also served on the college’s Organization, Education and Policy Committee and was chair of the Collin College Finance and Audit Committee.

Menon, who serves as board treasurer, is an entrepreneur and consultant who serves on the Finance and Audit Committee and the Foundation Board. He previously served as chair of the Organization, Education and Policy Committee. He was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a two-year term in 2017.

Arias, a business development manager, chairs the Collin College Campus Facilities and Construction Committee. She previously was a member of the Organization, Education and Policy Committee.

Other members of the board are Chair Andrew Hardin, Place 9; Vice Chair Jay Saad, Place 2; Secretary Jim Orr, Place 7; Cathie Alexander in Place 3; J. Robert Collins in Place 8; and Place 1 Trustee Megan Wallace.

According to the college, trustees, in collaboration with Neil Matikin, district president, “establishes the vision for the future of the college, its mission and strategic direction.”

Trustees are also responsible for establishing college policy and providing fiscal oversight and leadership for the college’s 10 locations in Collin County.

In addition to the iCollin Virtual Campus, the college district has locations in Allen, Celina, Farmersville, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Wylie.

The college is the only public college in Collin County and began in 1985 by offering classes at high schools.

It now serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students per year and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management.

