Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

by | Jan 23, 2025 | Area News, Latest

County residents vote Saturday, May 3, for three seats on the Collin College Board of Trustees. Those elected will serve six-year terms on the nine-member board.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to apply for Places 4, 5 and 6.

Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano was elected in 2019 for Place 4, Raj Menon of Plano was re-elected in 2019 to Place 5 and Stacy Anne Arias of Melissa was elected in 2019 to Place 6 after previously serving 12 years in Place 5 before moving.

Gomel, a project manager, has also served on the college’s Organization, Education and Policy Committee and was chair of the Collin College Finance and Audit Committee.

Menon, who serves as board treasurer, is an entrepreneur and consultant who serves on the Finance and Audit Committee and the Foundation Board. He previously served as chair of the Organization, Education and Policy Committee. He was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a two-year term in 2017.

Arias, a business development manager, chairs the Collin College Campus Facilities and Construction Committee. She previously was a member of the Organization, Education and Policy Committee.

Other members of the board are Chair Andrew Hardin, Place 9; Vice Chair Jay Saad, Place 2; Secretary Jim Orr, Place 7; Cathie Alexander in Place 3; J. Robert Collins in Place 8; and Place 1 Trustee Megan Wallace.

According to the college, trustees, in collaboration with Neil Matikin, district president, “establishes the vision for the future of the college, its mission and strategic direction.”

Trustees are also responsible for establishing college policy and providing fiscal oversight and leadership for the college’s 10 locations in Collin County.

In addition to the iCollin Virtual Campus, the college district has locations in Allen, Celina, Farmersville, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Wylie.

The college is the only public college in Collin County and began in 1985 by offering classes at high schools.

It now serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students per year and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Best of 2025 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

City charter reviewed for potential changes

City charter reviewed for potential changes

Jan 23, 2025 |

The Wylie City Council discussed potential changes to the city charter, specifically analyzing propositions, during a work session at the Tuesday, Jan. 14 meeting. City Secretary Stephanie Storm outlined the propositions and sought feedback from council. If approved...

read more
Boys’ Soccer Preview: Wylie East

Boys’ Soccer Preview: Wylie East

Jan 16, 2025 | ,

Wylie East senior Nick Nobleza (7) shares a huge with junior Joel Gonzalez (11) after making a play during a Tuesday, Jan. 7 game against Plano. Senior Sean Burkett (6) walks in to congratulate Gonzalez. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media By David Wolman...

read more
Commissioners court addresses key items

Commissioners court addresses key items

Jan 16, 2025 | ,

The Collin County Commissioners Court convened for its first meeting of 2025 on Monday, Jan. 13, addressing a range of topics across several county departments and agencies.  In addition to the regular business of the commissioners’ court, the meeting included...

read more
Forrester will not seek reelection 

Forrester will not seek reelection 

Jan 16, 2025 | ,

Wylie Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester has announced he will not seek reelection to Place 3 on city council. In an email Jan. 9, Forrester said he will not file for re-election and instead challenged others to serve the community. “It has been an incredible honor to serve...

read more
Toy museum makes space for nostalgia

Toy museum makes space for nostalgia

Jan 16, 2025 | ,

Stephen Gardner, owner and operator of The Best Little Toy Museum in Texas, stands in his St. Paul museum which holds his 20,000-piece collection of toys and memorabilia. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News For some, the magic of toys does not fade when Santa stops coming....

read more
Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the city of Wylie’s May 3, 2025, city council election officially opens Jan. 15.  This marks the beginning of the process for residents interested in running for one of two available city council seats up for election: Place 1, currently...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe