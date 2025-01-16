Forrester will not seek reelection 

Subscribe
Wylie Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester has announced he will not seek reelection to Place 3 on city council.

In an email Jan. 9, Forrester said he will not file for re-election and instead challenged others to serve the community.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the citizens of for the past nine years,” he wrote. “After thoughtful prayer and much reflection over the past several months, I have made the decision not to seek reelection this spring. While this choice was not an easy one, I am at peace knowing that now is the time for me to step back and focus on the next chapter of my life.

“I look forward to “passing the torch” to someone who will continue to serve and protect this thriving community, while preserving the values that make Wylie such a special place,” Forrester added.

The filing period for the city of Wylie’s May 3, 2025, city council election officially opened Jan. 15. 

This election will include Place 1, currently held by David R. Duke, and Place 3, held by Forrester.

City council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Prospective candidates can file their application for a place on the ballot or submit a declaration of write-in candidacy. The deadline to file is Feb. 14. 

