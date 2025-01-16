Subscribe
Commissioners court addresses key items

The Collin County Commissioners Court convened for its first meeting of 2025 on Monday, Jan. 13, addressing a range of topics across several county departments and agencies. 

In addition to the regular business of the commissioners’ court, the meeting included consent agendas for the Collin County Health Care Foundation, the Collin County Toll Road Authority and the Housing Finance Corporation.

The court began by swearing in re-elected commissioners Susan Fletcher (Pct. 1) and Darrell Hale (Pct. 3). The meeting also saw the approval of multiple agenda items, including several notable contracts.

Among the key decisions, officials awarded a contract to Revolution Data Systems for the restoration and preservation of Collin County’s Criminal Case Files dating from 1893 to 1950. 

The project involves repairing, cleaning, de-acidifying, digitally imaging and indexing the documents, which will then be encapsulated in archival quality pockets and placed in Heritage Binders for permanent retention. The $673,000 cost of the project will be funded through the County Clerk’s Records Archive Fund.

