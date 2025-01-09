Texas’ 89th Legislature commences Jan. 14

As Texas lawmakers prepare for the 89th Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, hundreds of bills have been filed, signaling the start of the 140-day regular session.

Every two years, the Texas Legislature meets in Austin for a session that allows lawmakers to debate, negotiate and enact policies shaping the state’s future. The first few days of the session are largely ceremonial but set the tone for the months of work ahead.

On Day One, the Capitol will be abuzz with activity as lawmakers, staff and visitors gather for the official start of the session. Newly elected members will take their oaths of office, marking the beginning of their legislative duties.

While much of the day is devoted to ceremony, it is also critical in setting the stage for the work that follows.

In the Texas House of Representatives, Secretary of State Jane Nelson will call the chamber to order.

Temporary officers will be announced, and the roll of members-elect will be called. Lawmakers will then be sworn in, officially launching their legislative responsibilities.

The day’s most important event will be the election of the Speaker of the House, a position that holds significant power in shaping the session’s direction. The Speaker oversees committee assignments, sets legislative priorities, and controls the flow of bills.

Though the Speaker’s selection is typically negotiated in advance, the formal vote remains a respected tradition. A majority of 76 votes is required to secure the position.

Once elected, the Speaker will deliver an inaugural address, often focused on unity, before appointing committees to notify Gov. Greg Abbott and Senate that the House is organized.

