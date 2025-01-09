New nonprofit offers hope to transplant patients

Wylie resident Gynovel Henry, a multi-organ transplant recipient, has founded Gynovel’s Gifts, a nonprofit established to aid transplant, stroke and heart attack patients. For more information, email [email protected]. Courtesy photo

Wylie resident Gynovel Henry has overcome extraordinary challenges, including multiple organ transplants, to emerge as a beacon of hope.

This year, he transformed his experiences into action by officially launching Gynovel’s Gifts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting transplant patients and their families.

“Introducing Gynovel’s Gifts as we kick off 2025 with gratitude,” Henry, 55, shared on social media. “I’m especially grateful to those who’ve inspired me to spread empowerment, resilience, hope and healing.”

Henry’s journey to founding Gynovel’s Gifts was marked by trials that few can imagine. After his first heart transplant in 2018, he faced a second heart transplant and a kidney transplant in 2023 after a bout with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) weakened his heart and transplant medications taxed his kidney.

Along the way, Henry has endured nearly 70 surgeries and countless procedures. Yet, through it all, Henry remains committed to helping others.

“I’ve learned that giving a person your time is more important than anything you can give,” Henry said. “Just to sit with someone at their lowest point and tell them it’s going to be okay, even if it’s not, can make all the difference.”

Each year, over 200,000 people die waiting for the perfect organ match. In 2024, UT Southwestern performed 462 organ transplants.

