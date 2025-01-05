Boys soccer teams start new season

Wylie East junior Joel Camacho dribbles the ball past a Denton Braswell defender at the Yellow Jacket Cup on Friday, Jan. 3 from Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Boys soccer teams traveled away from their respective campus last week to compete in tournaments to begin the 2025 season.

Plano East and Wylie East made the short drive to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium for the Yellow Jacket Cup.

There was no shortage of offense for the Panthers.

Plano East scored 15 goals over three games to finish with a 2-1 record. Freshman Larkin Ma-Hain netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Mansfield Legacy on Jan. 2. Plano East was unable to overcome a two-goal halftime deficit in a 3-2 setback to Rockwall on Jan. 3. Senior Roberto Solis scored two goals. Solis was named to the all-tournament team. The Panthers concluded the three-day event with a 6-2 rout of Denton Braswell. Senior Logan Potter and junior Gabe Loyd had two goals each.

As for Wylie East, the Raiders commenced the tournament with a 3-1 win over Tyler then defeated Denton Braswell 0-0 (3-2 in penalty kicks).

Wylie traveled to Highland Park for a tournament at Highlander Stadium.

The Pirates played to a 1-1 tie against the host Scots on Jan. 2. Zach Alshali, a junior, scored a goal for Wylie.

One day later, on Jan. 3, Wylie doubled up Midlothian 2-1. The Pirates got goals from sophomore Johnathan Kassa and senior Osato Enabulele.

Wylie concluded the three-day event by playing to a 0-0 tie against South Grand Prairie on Jan. 4.

Sachse earned third place in the red bracket of the North Texas Elite Showcase, played at Flower Mound Marcus’ Marauder Stadium.

The Mustangs defeated Aledo 1-0, lost 1-0 to Keller before closing out the Showcase with a 2-0 shutout of Mesquite.

