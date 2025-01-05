Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Boys soccer teams start new season

by | Jan 5, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East junior Joel Camacho dribbles the ball past a Denton Braswell defender at the Yellow Jacket Cup on Friday, Jan. 3 from Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Boys soccer teams traveled away from their respective campus last week to compete in tournaments to begin the 2025 season.

Plano East and Wylie East made the short drive to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium for the Yellow Jacket Cup.

There was no shortage of offense for the Panthers.

Plano East scored 15 goals over three games to finish with a 2-1 record. Freshman Larkin Ma-Hain netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Mansfield Legacy on Jan. 2. Plano East was unable to overcome a two-goal halftime deficit in a 3-2 setback to Rockwall on Jan. 3. Senior Roberto Solis scored two goals. Solis was named to the all-tournament team. The Panthers concluded the three-day event with a 6-2 rout of Denton Braswell. Senior Logan Potter and junior Gabe Loyd had two goals each.

As for Wylie East, the Raiders commenced the tournament with a 3-1 win over Tyler then defeated Denton Braswell 0-0 (3-2 in penalty kicks).

Wylie traveled to Highland Park for a tournament at Highlander Stadium.

The Pirates played to a 1-1 tie against the host Scots on Jan. 2. Zach Alshali, a junior, scored a goal for Wylie.

One day later, on Jan. 3, Wylie doubled up Midlothian 2-1. The Pirates got goals from sophomore Johnathan Kassa and senior Osato Enabulele.  

Wylie concluded the three-day event by playing to a 0-0 tie against South Grand Prairie on Jan. 4.

Sachse earned third place in the red bracket of the North Texas Elite Showcase, played at Flower Mound Marcus’ Marauder Stadium.

The Mustangs defeated Aledo 1-0, lost 1-0 to Keller before closing out the Showcase with a 2-0 shutout of Mesquite.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Mobility study plans for future growth

Mobility study plans for future growth

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

The intersection at State Hwy. 78 and Highway 205 in Lavon is often a frequent choke point due to the traffic signal and congestion. Northbound traffic is often backed up for one mile or more at night.  Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News With the population of Collin...

read more
WISD seeks input for naming new schools

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

Jan 2, 2025 | , ,

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street.  The district’s board of trustees’ values...

read more
CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a...

read more
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Year of celebrations, community, culture

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

The Cross Church in Wylie  welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe