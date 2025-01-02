WISD seeks input for naming new schools

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street.

The district’s board of trustees’ values community input in shaping this milestone and is encouraging submissions for school name suggestions through an official form, which will close on Jan. 10.

According to April Cunningham, executive director of communications for Wylie ISD, the district currently operates 20 schools and will expand to 23 once the new facilities open. School names can honor individuals, both living and deceased, heroic figures, or geographic locations, per board policy.

Submitted names must lend prestige and status to an educational institution, with a particular focus on those who have made significant contributions to society or education.

The naming process, overseen by the school board, follows long-established district guidelines. Once name suggestions are submitted, the board, along with district administration, will carefully review them to ensure validity and provide additional context or historical information as needed. The final decision rests with the board of trustees and recommendations for each school are expected to be announced in the spring.

While the district is not soliciting mascot ideas, future students, staff and families at the campuses will have the opportunity to weigh in on mascot names once the schools are operational.

For more information or to submit a name suggestion, visit wylieisd.net.

