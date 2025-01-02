Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

by | Jan 2, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street. 

The district’s board of trustees’ values community input in shaping this milestone and is encouraging submissions for school name suggestions through an official form, which will close on Jan. 10.

According to April Cunningham, executive director of communications for Wylie ISD, the district currently operates 20 schools and will expand to 23 once the new facilities open. School names can honor individuals, both living and deceased, heroic figures, or geographic locations, per board policy. 

Submitted names must lend prestige and status to an educational institution, with a particular focus on those who have made significant contributions to society or education.

The naming process, overseen by the school board, follows long-established district guidelines. Once name suggestions are submitted, the board, along with district administration, will carefully review them to ensure validity and provide additional context or historical information as needed. The final decision rests with the board of trustees and recommendations for each school are expected to be announced in the spring.

While the district is not soliciting mascot ideas, future students, staff and families at the campuses will have the opportunity to weigh in on mascot names once the schools are operational.

For more information or to submit a name suggestion, visit wylieisd.net.

Keep informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Mobility study plans for future growth

Mobility study plans for future growth

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

The intersection at State Hwy. 78 and Highway 205 in Lavon is often a frequent choke point due to the traffic signal and congestion. Northbound traffic is often backed up for one mile or more at night.  Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News With the population of Collin...

read more
CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a...

read more
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Year of celebrations, community, culture

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

The Cross Church in Wylie  welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe