Black History Month; general, special election called

The Wylie City Council kicked off its meeting on Feb. 11, with a special recognition in honor of Black History Month. Council members acknowledged the contributions of local organizations, including WylieJuneteenth.org, which has been actively involved in community events and celebrations.

During public comments, Jacqueline Walters addressed the council regarding two key concerns. Walters highlighted traffic hazards along Parker Road, where road construction is ongoing between downtown Wylie and the Inspiration housing development. She also raised issues about drainage on a 59.55-acre tract at the northwest corner of Country Club Road and McMillian, which is under consideration for a proposed zoning change by the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee.

