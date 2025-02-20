Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Black History Month; general, special election called

by | Feb 20, 2025 | Latest

The Wylie City Council kicked off its meeting on Feb. 11, with a special recognition in honor of Black History Month. Council members acknowledged the contributions of local organizations, including WylieJuneteenth.org, which has been actively involved in community events and celebrations.

During public comments, Jacqueline Walters addressed the council regarding two key concerns. Walters highlighted traffic hazards along Parker Road, where road construction is ongoing between downtown Wylie and the Inspiration housing development. She also raised issues about drainage on a 59.55-acre tract at the northwest corner of Country Club Road and McMillian, which is under consideration for a proposed zoning change by the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee.

For more on this story see the February 20, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Ballot complete for May local elections

Ballot complete for May local elections

Feb 20, 2025 | ,

With the filing date closed as of Friday, Feb. 14, there’s a clearer picture of which elections will take place on Saturday, May 3. Wylie’s city council election has one contested race. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, has filed for re-election and...

read more
One contested race for Place 3

One contested race for Place 3

Feb 17, 2025 | , ,

The Wylie city council election now has at least one contested race as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. With the filing period for the May 3, 2025, local elections winding down, Hamza Fraz has filed to run for Place 3 on Wylie city council. Fraz has been a Wylie resident for 2...

read more
Local pantry to host gala

Local pantry to host gala

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Sachse’s 5 Loaves Food Pantry is going “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” to host its annual fundraising gala next month. The event, set for Saturday, March 8, will feature dinner, live music and an auction to support the pantry’s programs and the development of the Beacon...

read more
JROTC cadets perform at annual competition

JROTC cadets perform at annual competition

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Wylie High and Wylie East cadets join for a group picture along with other JROTC cadets. Courtesy Wylie ISD AFJROTC Wylie East High School hosted its annual JROTC competition last week, marking 12 years of bringing together cadets from across the region to showcase...

read more
Brown House displays two new exhibits

Brown House displays two new exhibits

Feb 13, 2025 | , ,

Disguises are on display in The Brown House’s new exhibit about the lady detectives of the Pinkerton Agency. The deeds of Kate Warne and other “Lady Pinks” are brought to life through props and posters throughout the room. Visitors can try on costumes and decode...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love