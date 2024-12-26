Reflecting on 2024: Progress, challenges, community growth

The Wylie City Council tackled an eventful year in 2024, marked by significant milestones, critical discussions and decisions that will shape the city’s future. From infrastructure projects and public safety achievements to debates over development and budget challenges, the council’s agenda reflected the priorities and growing pains of a community on the rise.

Here’s a look back at the year that was.

The first regular council meeting of the year on Jan. 9 saw a capacity crowd as local students and families gathered to witness the presentation of Wylie Way Awards by Mayor Matthew Porter, Superintendent David Vinson, and School Board President Jacob Day. Mayor Porter also took a moment to recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, thanking first responders for their dedication.

Just two days later, on Jan. 11, the city celebrated the grand opening of Prairie Tails Dog Park. Residents and their four-legged friends turned out in droves to explore the $800,000 facility, featuring paddocks for small and large dogs, agility equipment, washing stations, and drought-tolerant sod. City Manager Brent Parker expressed optimism about the park’s success, likening it to the popularity of the pickleball courts on the other side of town.

Later in the month, the council authorized a critical Grade Crossing Construction Agreement with Kansas City Southern Railroad for a railway crossing at Eubanks Lane. The agreement paves the way for the Eubanks Lane Widening Project, which will transform the two-lane road into a four-lane concrete thoroughfare, improving access to State Highway 78 and the North Texas Municipal Water District.

Inflation’s ripple effects were evident in crime statistics released by the Wylie Police Department in February. Chief Anthony Henderson noted a significant increase in shoplifting offenses from 2022 to 2023. Despite these challenges, the department achieved a major milestone by earning the Texas Police Chiefs Best Practices Accreditation after a rigorous process involving 173 standards.

The February council meetings also highlighted staffing concerns, as City Manager Brent Parker’s planned work session on five-year projections turned into a frank discussion about uncompetitive salaries leading to high turnover. Parker emphasized the need for balanced funding across property taxes, sales taxes, and city services to ensure sustainable growth.

March brought extensive work sessions as city leaders planned for the future.

Chief Henderson outlined a five-year plan for the police department, emphasizing the need for additional personnel, including a mental health officer and school resource officers. Similarly, Fire Chief Brandon Blythe proposed bringing EMS billing services in-house starting Oct. 1, projecting approximately 3,800 annual transports and seeking council approval for a new fee schedule.

Economic development was also in the spotlight, with Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Director Jason Greiner presenting updates on major projects. The $20 million Wylie Business Center welcomed its first tenant, Chint Power Systems Americas, while progress on the 544 Gateway and Highway 78 redevelopment projects signaled transformative growth ahead.

The long-debated College Park development finally received council approval in April after multiple revisions to its site plan. The 25-acre project will include 50 single-family homes, 32 townhomes, and commercial space, with strict zoning requirements and traffic mitigation measures addressing community concerns.

Wylie Fire Rescue presented a five-year plan that included a proposal for a state-of-the-art training tower to replace the department’s 2002 structure. The envisioned facility would be used by surrounding cities and law enforcement, enhancing regional preparedness for emergencies.

Construction officially began on Cooper Plaza, a transformative economic development project at the southwest corner of Hwy 78 and Brown Street. This initiative represents a significant step forward for Wylie, poised to seamlessly integrate with the city’s Historic Downtown District.

The project launch included enhancements by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), which introduced two hooded left-turn lanes and three deceleration lanes along State Highway 78 near Brown Street. These upgrades are part of TxDOT’s phase-one median improvements, expected to be completed within 60 to 90 days.

Meanwhile, the northern gateway to Wylie now features a massive automobile parking lot utilized by CPKC, one of six Class I railroads in the U.S. This 30-acre site, once envisioned as the Wylie Logistics Park, was slated for a 2.4-million-square-foot warehousing and distribution complex promising 1,300 jobs. However, the area has been repurposed as a vehicle storage terminal, which is expected to create only 20 jobs and provide no taxable value to the community.

In July, East Fork Masonic Lodge No. 650 presented a trophy during a city council meeting to recognize its recent blood drive—a close competition between Wylie Fire and Rescue and Wylie Police Department, with the police department winning by just one vote.

Council approved a phased renovation plan for the Animal Services Center, marking the first significant upgrades in years. The improvements will enhance staff facilities and animal care capabilities and will take three to four months to complete.

Wylie’s FY 2024-25 budget includes a 5.27% property tax increase, setting the rate at $0.534301 per $100 of assessed value. Despite attempts to alleviate taxpayer concerns by reducing the tax rate over the years, rising property valuations led to an 11.64% increase in taxes for the average homeowner. During the public hearing, resident Laura Gates expressed frustration, saying, “It’s about to the point where you’re taxing us out of our houses.”

In August, TxDOT began widening FM 2514, a 3.4-mile stretch of Parker Road and North Ballard Avenue, expanding it from two lanes to four. Plans include a stoplight at Park Boulevard, further enhancing traffic flow.

The transformation of Ballard Avenue into a one-lane thoroughfare to maximize pedestrian space is going to require more input. Jenneen Elkhalid, engineering project manager for the city, said city staff wanted some additional feedback from council so staff could have a clear path going forward.

Several ordinances were amended this year, including construction noise regulations to prohibit activities on federal holidays. The Smith Public Library eliminated overdue fees, joining a national trend embraced by many libraries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Council also approved a special use permit to allow for drone delivery service by Walmart at 2050 N. State Highway 78, with a condition to replace the temporary storage facility with a permanent one by October 2025.

Wylie’s population grew by 2% in 2024, adding 1,248 residents for a total of 62,171, according to the North Texas Council of Governments.

In September, 28 members of Wylie Fire Rescue participated in solemn tributes to the first responders who perished on September 11, 2001. Teams split between the Dallas and Oklahoma City memorial stair climbs, ascending 110 floors in honor of the fallen.

The city of Wylie has unveiled a new rideshare initiative, Ride Awake Wylie, designed to provide convenient and affordable transportation for all residents. Developed in partnership with TRIPPP Consulting, Uber, and zTrip—a service specializing in riders with disabilities—the program ensures mobility for everyone in the community.

As the city looks toward future innovations, it also reflects on its storied past. In October, Wylie mourned the passing of Raymond Cooper, affectionately known as “Mr. Wylie,” who passed away peacefully at the age of 92. A beloved figure, Cooper’s legacy is marked by decades of service, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, leaving an indelible imprint on the community.

After months of planning and construction, city officials celebrated the grand opening of the new Pirate Cove playground at Founders Park Oct. 25. Nearly 100 guests attended to receive pirate-themed items, including inflatable swords, watch the ribbon-cutting and enjoy the new, accessible equipment.

The support for a long-awaited project was evident as community, political and nonprofit leaders gathered last month to celebrate the groundbreaking of Jericho Village. Located at 511 Brown Street, this income-based urban village has been years in the making. Jericho Village will feature 38 rental units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, targeting households with annual incomes between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

Adding to a season of giving, the Nov. 12 city council meeting included proclamations recognizing Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, Small Business Saturday and Veterans Day. Mayor Matthew Porter reminded attendees that the week leading up to Thanksgiving highlights the ongoing struggles faced by many.

Looking ahead, council will address new language for ordinances governing smoke shops and establishments selling vape-related products. During a Dec. 10 work session, Mayor Porter suggested that these businesses should require special use permits (SUPs). While no current businesses would be forced to close, the proposed changes aim to ensure greater oversight of these establishments.

From innovative infrastructure improvements to strategic development and investments in public safety, 2024 was a year of progress and purpose for the city.

