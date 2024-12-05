WHS cadets to host free gift wrapping event

JROTC cadets are once again hosting their annual gift wrapping session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2550 FM 544 in Wylie. Courtesy photo

The Wylie High School Air Force JROTC cadets are bringing festive cheer to the community with their ninth annual free gift-wrapping event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event will take place outside 544 Cafe at 2550 FM 544 in Wylie, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their holiday gifts to be wrapped by the cadets while enjoying complimentary pancakes and hot chocolate.

According to Cadet Captain Tuan Nguyen, the cadets have hosted the gift-wrapping event since 2016. The annual event helps to highlight the cadets’ hard work and dedication during this season of giving said Nguyen.

The event will feature two shifts of cadets with seven volunteers per shift ensuring all gifts are custom wrapped. Guests are welcome to wait on-site while their gifts are wrapped or drop them off and return later to pick them up.

There is no limit on the number of gifts participants can bring, and while there are no fixed wrapping paper options, the cadets will do their best to accommodate special requests.

If weather conditions are unfavorable, the event will move indoors to the JROTC classroom, with cadets continuing to accept gifts outside the cafe and transporting them inside for wrapping.

The gift-wrapping service is entirely free, though donations to support the JROTC program are gratefully accepted.

“This annual event provides our cadets a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community, spread holiday cheer and support our program’s growth through fundraising,” Nguyen said.

