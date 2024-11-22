DeSoto knocks out Wylie East

Wylie East junior wide receiver Amarean Porter sprints up the left sideline for a touchdown during a Class 6A-Division II, area-round playoff game from McKinney ISD Stadium on Thursday night. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

MCKINNEY – For the second year in a row, Wylie East’s season ended in the area round against DeSoto.

DeSoto (10-2) racked up 530 total yards in its 51-17 comprehensive victory over Wylie East on Thursday night from McKinney ISD Stadium. DeSoto running back and Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden Jr. ran for 299 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Wylie East (10-2) scored the only points of the first quarter, going up 3-0 after a Michael Delaney 38-yard field goal. DeSoto rallied back at the beginning of the second with a 50-yard run by Riden Jr. to take a 6-3 advantage. The Raiders bounced back, however, retaking the lead on a fantastic 84-yard catch-and-run by Amarean Porter that featured an incredible throw from Howard Fisher IV.

After that moment, DeSoto scored 38 unanswered points en route to its win.

Michael Henderson III ended the Raiders’ scoring drought midway through the fourth quarter with a short touchdown run, the last of his high school career.

DeSoto will play the winner of Lancaster and Longview in the regional round of the playoffs.

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community news paper The Wylie News today!

