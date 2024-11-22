Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

DeSoto knocks out Wylie East

by | Nov 22, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East junior wide receiver Amarean Porter sprints up the left sideline for a touchdown during a Class 6A-Division II, area-round playoff game from McKinney ISD Stadium on Thursday night. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

MCKINNEY – For the second year in a row, Wylie East’s season ended in the area round against DeSoto.

DeSoto (10-2) racked up 530 total yards in its 51-17 comprehensive victory over Wylie East on Thursday night from McKinney ISD Stadium. DeSoto running back and Texas A&M commit Deondrae Riden Jr. ran for 299 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Wylie East (10-2) scored the only points of the first quarter, going up 3-0 after a Michael Delaney 38-yard field goal. DeSoto rallied back at the beginning of the second with a 50-yard run by Riden Jr. to take a 6-3 advantage. The Raiders bounced back, however, retaking the lead on a fantastic 84-yard catch-and-run by Amarean Porter that featured an incredible throw from Howard Fisher IV. 

After that moment, DeSoto scored 38 unanswered points en route to its win.

Michael Henderson III ended the Raiders’ scoring drought midway through the fourth quarter with a short touchdown run, the last of his high school career.

DeSoto will play the winner of Lancaster and Longview in the regional round of the playoffs.

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community news paper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Newly elected trustees take oaths

Newly elected trustees take oaths

Nov 21, 2024 | , ,

Ray Jackson, center, wearing medal was celebrated as a Wylie Way award winner at the Monday, Nov. 18, board of trustees meeting. Courtesy Wylie ISD During the regular Board of Trustees meeting held on Nov. 18, 2024, the Wylie Independent School District (WISD)...

read more
Zoning change denied for townhome project

Zoning change denied for townhome project

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

Representatives from area food banks and homeless support services turned out in force to receive a Hunger and Homless proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter. Craig Kelly/City of Wylie At last week’s Wylie City Council meeting, members of the community gathered to...

read more
Wylie East wins thriller over Forney

Wylie East wins thriller over Forney

Nov 16, 2024 | ,

Wylie East senior defensive lineman Daniel Marquez lifts the ball in the air after the Raiders' defense makes a play. The Raiders outlasted Forney 35-28 in a Class 6A, Division II bi-district playoff game against Forney on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by...

read more
Garden pavilion grand opening at the Smith Library

Garden pavilion grand opening at the Smith Library

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

You are invited to join in the celebration of the grand opening of the new garden pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the flourishing library garden, which has become a vibrant gathering place since its creation in 2016....

read more
Area food pantries brace for holiday rush

Area food pantries brace for holiday rush

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Pantry shelves at Wylie Community Christian Care Center are looking bare in advance of the holidays. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News As the holiday season approaches, food pantries across Wylie and Sachse are preparing for an influx of families in need, driven by rising...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe