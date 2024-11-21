Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Zoning change denied for townhome project

by | Nov 21, 2024 | Latest, news

Representatives from area food banks and homeless support services turned out in force to receive a Hunger and Homless proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter. Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

At last week’s Wylie City Council meeting, members of the community gathered to support proclamations recognizing Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, Small Business Saturday and Veterans Day.

Mayor Matthew Porter challenged those present at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, meeting to not forget that the week leading up to Thanksgiving is for Hunger and Homeless Awareness. 

“This is not something that is confined to one small part of the country…. it happens here in Wylie, it happens in Collin County, it happens in Texas,” Porter said. 

Representatives from Agape, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Hope for the Cities, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Wylie Community Christian Care Center were present, underscoring their commitment to addressing food insecurity and homelessness in the area. 

We have seen over the last few years the requests for assistance as prices have gone up has continued to escalate,” Porter said, challenging everyone to find a way to donate money, goods, or time, “because we all have something that we can give back.”

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Wylie East wins thriller over Forney

Wylie East wins thriller over Forney

Nov 16, 2024 | ,

Wylie East senior defensive lineman Daniel Marquez lifts the ball in the air after the Raiders' defense makes a play. The Raiders outlasted Forney 35-28 in a Class 6A, Division II bi-district playoff game against Forney on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by...

read more
Garden pavilion grand opening at the Smith Library

Garden pavilion grand opening at the Smith Library

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

You are invited to join in the celebration of the grand opening of the new garden pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the flourishing library garden, which has become a vibrant gathering place since its creation in 2016....

read more
Area food pantries brace for holiday rush

Area food pantries brace for holiday rush

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Pantry shelves at Wylie Community Christian Care Center are looking bare in advance of the holidays. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News As the holiday season approaches, food pantries across Wylie and Sachse are preparing for an influx of families in need, driven by rising...

read more
Local veterans recognized for service

Local veterans recognized for service

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Ret. U.S. Air Force Sgt. Mary Matilda Lange of Wylie was among the veterans honored in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep Keith Self. Maddie Smith/The Wylie News Twenty-five veterans have received Congressional Veterans Commendations in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep, Keith...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe