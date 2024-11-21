Zoning change denied for townhome project

Representatives from area food banks and homeless support services turned out in force to receive a Hunger and Homless proclamation from Mayor Matthew Porter. Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

At last week’s Wylie City Council meeting, members of the community gathered to support proclamations recognizing Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, Small Business Saturday and Veterans Day.

Mayor Matthew Porter challenged those present at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, meeting to not forget that the week leading up to Thanksgiving is for Hunger and Homeless Awareness.

“This is not something that is confined to one small part of the country…. it happens here in Wylie, it happens in Collin County, it happens in Texas,” Porter said.

Representatives from Agape, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Hope for the Cities, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Wylie Community Christian Care Center were present, underscoring their commitment to addressing food insecurity and homelessness in the area.

We have seen over the last few years the requests for assistance as prices have gone up has continued to escalate,” Porter said, challenging everyone to find a way to donate money, goods, or time, “because we all have something that we can give back.”

