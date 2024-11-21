Newly elected trustees take oaths

Ray Jackson, center, wearing medal was celebrated as a Wylie Way award winner at the Monday, Nov. 18, board of trustees meeting. Courtesy Wylie ISD

During the regular Board of Trustees meeting held on Nov. 18, 2024, the Wylie Independent School District (WISD) recognized two outstanding individuals with the Wylie Way Award for their exceptional commitment to the district.

Ruth Ononogbu and Ray Jackson were honored for their dedication and service to the district. The prestigious award has been given to individuals and organizations who exemplify the district’s core ethical values since its inception in August 2012.

In addition to the awards, newly elected and re-elected trustees were sworn in during the meeting. Kylie Reising, Place 7, and Bill Howard, Place 3, each began their second term on the board after first being elected in 2020. Suzannah Kennon will serve her first term in Place 4, which was previously held by Matt Atkins.

