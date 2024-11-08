Defense paces Wylie East in Crosstown Showdown win

Wylie East senior linebacker Sean Berry (8), pictured in previous action, and the Raiders held Wylie to six points in a 23-6 win in the Crosstown Showdown from Wylie ISD Stadium on Thursday. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

On Thursday night, Wylie East found itself in a defensive battle against crosstown rival Wylie.

The Pirates made the Raiders work for every yard. But so did Wylie East. The Raiders twice stopped the Pirates on fourth down during the fourth quarter on plays inside Wylie territory, and Wylie East pitched a shutout in the second half to earn a 23-6 win from Wylie ISD Stadium.

A 58-yard run by senior running back Michael Henderson III set up the game’s first score — a Michael Delaney 39-yard field goal.

Henderson III led all rushers with 142 rushing yards.

Delaney went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 41-yarder with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter to ice the win for Wylie East.

Wylie’s lone touchdown came on a 15-yard strike from senior quarterback Jagger Bale to sophomore Samuel Acquaye, who made a one-handed catch in the back of the end zone.

Although the ensuing PAT kick was no good, Wylie trailed by one point, 10-6, with 6:17 left in the half.

Acquaye had five pass receptions for 49 yards. Senior Martaveion wide-out Sanders led Wylie’s receiving corps with 74 yards receiving. Sophomore Daylon Gordon finished with 101 yards on 17 carries. Bale threw for 123 yards.