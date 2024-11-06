Weather concerns reschedule Crosstown Showdown to Thurs., Nov. 7

The highly anticipated Crosstown Showdown between Wylie East High School and Wylie High School has been rescheduled for tomorrow night, Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. The change comes due to a high likelihood of inclement weather on Friday night. All event details, including game time and location, will remain the same, with only the date being adjusted.

“We’re committed to ensuring the safety of all attendees, so rescheduling was the best option given the forecast,” said the Wylie ISD Athletics Department in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and look forward to seeing fans tomorrow night for what promises to be a thrilling game.”

Sub-varsity Games – While the rescheduled date applies to the varsity football game, officials are still finalizing plans for the sub-varsity matchups. Information on those games will be provided in the coming days.

Refunds for unable to attend – For fans who cannot attend the game on the rescheduled date, the Athletics Department is offering refunds. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact the Athletics office at (972) 429-2404 to arrange for a refund.

Tickets on sale now – Tickets for the game are available for purchase online via the Wylie ISD Athletics website. Fans should search for the event titled “WEHS Varsity Football vs. Wylie High” under the WEHS > Football section.

Ticket Prices:

Pre-sale: Students: $5 (accompanied by an adult for students in grades 8 and below) Adults: $7 Reserved (home side only): $8 Employees: Standard employee ticket process

Gate tickets: General admission: $10 Reserved (home side only): $10 Employees: Standard employee ticket process



Important Note: Fans are reminded that tickets are separated by team/stadium side. Wylie East is the “home” team this year, and Wylie High is the “visiting” team. Tickets will only be accepted on the corresponding side of the stadium. Fans must stay on the side for which their ticket was purchased.

Parking and Shuttle Information Parking for the event is limited, and fans are encouraged to plan ahead.

Home-side ticket holders: Park in the home parking lot and surrounding areas around Wylie High School. Access is available via Woodbridge Parkway or FM 544.

Park in the home parking lot and surrounding areas around Wylie High School. Access is available via Woodbridge Parkway or FM 544. Visitor-side ticket holders: Park in the visitor parking lot or Founders Park. Enter from Hensley Lane. The Woodbridge Parkway visitor parking entrance will be closed for pedestrian safety.

A complimentary shuttle service will be available for both home and visitor ticket holders. Fans may park at Cooper Junior High or Draper Intermediate School, where buses will shuttle them to the stadium. Shuttle service will run from 4:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and will resume after halftime until 30 minutes after the game concludes.

Please note that fans should avoid parking in the shopping center across from the stadium, as vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Game and Stadium Reminders

Wylie ISD follows a clear bag policy . Fans are encouraged to review the policy online for more details.

. Fans are encouraged to review the policy online for more details. Strollers are allowed but must be left in the concourse area outside the elevator lobby.

Students in grades 8 and below must be accompanied by an adult. Unaccompanied students should bring a physical school ID badge.

Fans are asked to follow traffic patterns and instructions from police and staff on game night.

