District approves land purchase for new campuses

by | Oct 31, 2024 | Education, Latest

Wylie ISD trustees approved the purchase of a small parcel of land during its meeting on Monday, Oct. 28. The purchase should improve traffic flow for the upcoming intermediate and junior high campuses set to open in two years.

The board sanctioned the acquisition of a 1-acre plot located at 1410 Kreymer Lane, adjacent to district land.

This land will facilitate the extension of driveways and help on-site traffic management, reducing congestion on Kreymer Lane.

0 Comments

