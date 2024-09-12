We’ve moved our pub day!

The Wylie News has been commited to covering your community since 1948!

Subscribers:

If you are wondering why your copy of The Wylie News wasn’t delivered yesterday, on Wednesday Sept. 11, it’s because we’ve changed the publication day to Thursday.

The change will give us the opportunity to provide better content in each week’s edition and it’s a bit of a flashback to the 80’s. Until January 1984, The Wylie News published on Thursdays and for various reasons moved its pub day to Wednesday.

If you receive the e-edition, the paper will show up in your email by 6 a.m. Thursdays.

In addition to the weekly edition, we will continue to provide updates on wylienews.com, our social media pages and in our weekly free newsletter.

If you are not a subscriber to The Wylie News, it’s our hope you help support community journalism and subscribe today. Print subscribers receive access to the e-edition as well, or you can simply subscribe to just the e-edition.

The cost is very affordable and the insight you gain as a subscriber about Wylie and the surrounding area is more than worth it.

The News has been an integral part of the community since 1948 and we are locally owned and committed to the providing consistent, balanced coverage. If you want independent and complete coverage of your city by dedicated professionals your support is needed.

Here’s a link to subscribe.

And if you have any questions call me at 972.442.5515 x29 or send me an email, [email protected].

Thank you,

Chad Engbrock, Publisher