Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023

We’ve moved our pub day!

by | Sep 12, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

Wylie News 9-12-24 flag

The Wylie News has been commited to covering your community since 1948!

Subscribers:

If you are wondering why your copy of The Wylie News wasn’t delivered yesterday, on Wednesday Sept. 11, it’s because we’ve changed the publication day to Thursday.

The change will give us the opportunity to provide better content in each week’s edition and it’s a bit of a flashback to the 80’s. Until January 1984, The Wylie News published on Thursdays and for various reasons moved its pub day to Wednesday.

If you receive the e-edition, the paper will show up in your email by 6 a.m. Thursdays.

In addition to the weekly edition, we will continue to provide updates on wylienews.com, our social media pages and in our weekly free newsletter. 

If you are not a subscriber to The Wylie News, it’s our hope you help support community journalism and subscribe today. Print subscribers receive access to the e-edition as well, or you can simply subscribe to just the e-edition.

The cost is very affordable and the insight you gain as a subscriber about Wylie and the surrounding area is more than worth it.

The News has been an integral part of the community since 1948 and we are locally owned and committed to the providing consistent, balanced coverage. If you want independent and complete coverage of your city by dedicated professionals your support is needed.

Here’s a link to subscribe.

And if you have any questions call me at 972.442.5515 x29 or send me an email, [email protected].

Thank you,

Chad Engbrock, Publisher

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

It’s been a year since the Wylie City Council accepted a bid from McMahon Contracting to straighten out the McMillen Drive S-curve from McCreary Road to Country Club Road. Work on the $19 million project began last November but was halted for several reasons after...

read more
Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Sep 7, 2024 | ,

Wylie senior running back Joshua Ausborne runs for yardage against Flower Mound from Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6. Photo by Oladipo Awowale. FLOWER MOUND - One week after posting 42 points in a season-opening loss, including 35 in the second half, Wylie...

read more
U.S. 380 corridor plan to cost $8 billion

U.S. 380 corridor plan to cost $8 billion

Sep 4, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has adopted a 10-year transportation plan worth more than $104 billion. The plan, to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance. The U.S. 380...

read more
Southfork Ranch to get new neighbors

Southfork Ranch to get new neighbors

Sep 4, 2024 | ,

The simple Southfork Ranch gateway led a generation of TV viewers to “Dallas” drama. Move over, J.R. The Parker Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission has approved a new estate development on 200 acres of the Southfork Ranch property bought in October 2022 by...

read more
Collin County adopts operating budget

Collin County adopts operating budget

Sep 4, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking a 13.1% increase in expenditures and 16.2% increase in revenue from the previous year. During the Monday, Aug. 19 meeting, the commissioners court considered the final budget which...

read more
Budget, tax rate adopted by council

Budget, tax rate adopted by council

Sep 4, 2024 |

The Wylie City Council approved the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) budget last week which includes a 5.27% increase in the property tax rate. The new rate will be $0.534301 per $100 of assessed valuation, with $0.417244 allocated for maintenance and operation and...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023