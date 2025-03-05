Subscribe
NCTCOG seeks public input on regional transportation plan

Mar 5, 2025

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is set to update Access North Texas, the regional public transportation coordination plan, over the next year. Updated every four years, the plan identifies transportation needs for older adults, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes, and others facing mobility challenges.

To gather community input, NCTCOG will host a Collin County stakeholder meeting at 6 p.m. on March 6, 2025, at the John and Judy Gay Library in McKinney. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their public transportation concerns and suggestions.

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit www.accessnorthtexas.org.

