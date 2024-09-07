Subscribe
Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

by | Sep 7, 2024 | Sports

Wylie senior running back Joshua Ausborne runs for yardage against Flower Mound from Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6. Photo by Oladipo Awowale.

FLOWER MOUND – One week after posting 42 points in a season-opening loss, including 35 in the second half, Wylie failed to record a scoring drive Friday in a 38-0 loss on the road to Flower Mound. 

The Pirates fell behind, 21-0, following a first quarter in which it had more penalty yards and that offensive yards and coughed up two fumbles to fall to 0-2 on the season. 

For Wylie, quarterback Jagger Bale completed 10-of-24 passes for 92 yards with an interception to go with 28 yards rushing. 

Running backs Josh Ausborne and Daylon Gordon rushed for 61 and 48 yards, respectively, with Martaveion Sanders pacing the Pirate receivers with four catches for 41 yards.  

For more on this story see the Sept 12, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Justin Thomas • [email protected]

