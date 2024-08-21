Subscribe
Collin College Fall

Proposed tax rate approved by city council

by | Aug 21, 2024 | Latest, news

As part of the annual budget process, Wylie City Council approved a proposed tax rate of $0.534301 per $100 of valuation for the 2024-25 (FY25) budget Tuesday, Aug. 13. 

This rate, according to city documents, is $0.004581 less than the current rate and the proposed budget is based on the new rate. 

This proposed rate is higher than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.507537, which would generate the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties as in the 2023 tax year.

Although the proposed tax rate is equal to the voter-approval rate, which is the maximum rate the city can adopt without requiring voter approval, no election will be necessary. 

The comparison of the tax rates for the average residence homestead reveals significant changes. 

In 2023, the total tax rate was $0.538882 per $100 valuation. 

As stated previously, the proposed rate for 2024 represents a decrease of $0.004581 per $100, or approximately 0.85%. However, the average taxable value of a homestead has increased from $377,019 in 2023 to $424,528 in 2024, a rise of 12.60%. 

Consequently, the tax on the average homestead will increase by $236.57, or 11.64%, from $2,031.69 to $2,268.26.

The total tax levy for all properties is expected to rise by $3,108,597, or 8.14%, reflecting the increased revenues proposed by the city.

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News and stay informed about your community.

By Mike Albanese and Chad Engbrock

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Trustee election filing deadline nearing

Aug 14, 2024 | , ,

Howard, Reising file for re-election The filing period for the Nov. 5, 2024, election for Wylie ISD’s Board of Trustees is nearing its Aug. 19 deadline. The board of trustees, comprising seven members elected for overlapping four-year terms, plays a crucial role in...

read more
Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Tex-Mex fusion comes to Wylie

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Ferah Smokehouse and Cantina, the latest culinary destination in Wylie, opened its doors in July, offering a distinctive blend of barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. Located at 950 S. Westgate Way, the restaurant is the newest addition to the Ferah Hospitality Group,...

read more
County finalizes proposed operating budget

County finalizes proposed operating budget

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials, like their counterparts in area cities and school districts, have been compiling their annual budget. While the budget process can be viewed as a year-round affair, work sessions and department input becomes especially tedious in late June,...

read more
City population estimate up 2%

City population estimate up 2%

Aug 14, 2024 | ,

The council estimates Wylie’s population at 62,171, in 2024. Collin County continues to lead population growth in the 16 counties around Dallas and Fort Worth, with 53,658 new residents from January of 2023 to January of this year, according to estimates by the North...

read more
— Paris Olympics 2024—

— Paris Olympics 2024—

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Weightlifter redeems herself with inspiring performance. Delacruz earns 5th place in women’s powerlifting. The 2024 Paris Olympics was one of redemption for Wylie native and Team USA powerlifter Jourdan Delacruz. The 26-year-old outperformed a field of strong...

read more
Tax holiday for school supplies

Tax holiday for school supplies

Aug 7, 2024 | ,

Only certain items up to $100 are covered As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. The annual state sales tax holiday is Friday, Saturday and...

read more
New theme, new school year

New theme, new school year

Aug 7, 2024 | , ,

Wylie High and Wylie East students (above right & center) were joined on stage by fourth grade Wylie Children’s Choir members to sing “Live your Story,” during the district’s convocation July 30. Courtesy WISD Wylie Independent School District kicked off the...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe