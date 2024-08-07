Subscribe
New theme, new school year

by | Aug 7, 2024 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie High and Wylie East students (above right & center) were joined on stage by fourth grade Wylie Children’s Choir members to sing “Live your Story,” during the district’s convocation July 30. Courtesy WISD

Wylie Independent School District kicked off the 2024-25 school year with a dynamic convocation for district employees, Tuesday, July 30, at the Montgomery Center at Wylie High School.

The event featured rousing performances by choir students from both high schools singing “Let’s Go Make a Memory” and “Live your Story,” featuring the Wylie Children’s Chorus, a patriotic display by JROTC cadets and engaging and powerful video testimonies and speeches centered around the new theme for the year: Legacy.

The distribution of nearly $15,000 in grants to five educators and staff members was announced by Windi Fuller, Wylie ISD Education Foundation executive director. 

Amy Andrews, Wylie ISD Counseling Services, received $1,495 to create care packages for students returning to campus after experiencing a traumatic event; Joley Martin, also with Wylie ISD Counseling Services, was awarded $750 to support students at the District Alternative Education Program (DAEP) at Achieve; Amy Hillin of Health Services received a $2,500 grant to provide training for all school nurses to attend School Emergency Triage Training; the Curriculum and Instruction Math Department was awarded a grant of $4,904 to enhance interactive teaching methods for all seventh and eight grade math students. Additionally, the Special Education Department received a grant of $4,875.  

