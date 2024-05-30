Child killed in crash

Wylie police are investigating a fatality crash involving a five-year-old boy.

According to a statement released by WPD, units from Wylie police and fire responded to a motor vehicle crash at Glen Knoll Mobile Home Park at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. The reporting party stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that a five-year-old boy, Jaden Ramos, was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

Wylie EMS transported the victim to Medical City Dallas and he was pronounced dead “shortly after arrival,” Sgt. Donald English said.

The Wylie Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

