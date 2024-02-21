Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

City engineer highlights capital projects

by | Feb 21, 2024 | Latest

Completed and planned capital projects were highlighted for council members during a work session held last week.

Presented by City Engineer Tim Porter Tuesday, Feb. 13, prior to the regular meeting, the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project status and proposed CIP five-year plan was put together for council at the recommendation of City Manager Brent Parker.

For more on this story see the February 21, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Garland man charged with murder of Wylie resident

Garland man charged with murder of Wylie resident

Feb 15, 2024 |

A Garland man has been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old Wylie man who died of a fentanyl overdose. Wylie police reported Thursday, Feb. 15, that Garland resident Kennedy Kirby, 30, was charged with murder. The investigation began with the Jan. 11 overdose...

read more
Country Club, FM 544 rail crossing closure

Country Club, FM 544 rail crossing closure

Feb 15, 2024 |

The city of Wylie is advising residents to seek an alternate route due to a traffic disruption for the next few days. A scheduled closing of Country Club Road north of FM 544 at the railroad tracks, in both directions, will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and extend...

read more
Capital projects discussed

Capital projects discussed

Feb 14, 2024 |

The focal point of the Tuesday, Feb. 13 regular council meeting was a work session regarding the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project status and proposed CIP five-year plan led by City Engineer Tim Porter. Recently completed capital projects include Wylie Fire...

read more
Hartman celebrates 60 years of education

Hartman celebrates 60 years of education

Feb 14, 2024 | ,

Mayor Matthew Porter, Congressional Staffer Susan Fischer, Hartman Elementary Principal Vanessa Hudgins, Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson, Wylie ISD Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer and Hartman Elementary Office Support Staffer Susan Shuler. Sixty years ago, a...

read more
Chief plans mental health initiative

Chief plans mental health initiative

Feb 14, 2024 | ,

Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson started the new year with a goal to better assist residents experiencing a mental health crisis. Describing his plans for the department’s new mental health initiative, Henderson said one of his main objectives is to not only help...

read more
Dewey or don’t we?

Dewey or don’t we?

Feb 7, 2024 | ,

On Christmas Eve 2008, there were just three of us working in the office. Well, technically, there was one of us working, the other two were there. A couple of the young ladies on staff either didn’t have enough vacation time built up or they were saving it for...

read more
Conservative Republicans host forum

Conservative Republicans host forum

Feb 7, 2024 | ,

Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District are, shown from left, Keith Self, Jeremy Ivanovskis, John Porro, Tre Pennie and Suzanne Harp. The moderator is Jessica Bartnick, Collin County Conservative Republicans president. Bob...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rich's Performance Lube
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rich's Performance Lube
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe