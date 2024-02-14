Dallas, Collin counties get $27M for homeless programs

The increased funding will allow the All Neighbors Coalition to sustain and expand the strategies that have been successful, President and CEO of Housing Forward Sarah Kahn said. Courtesy of Housing Forward

The All Neighbors Coalition, a collective of over 140 organizations working to solve homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties, will receive $27 million in annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This is a 23% increase from 2022 and a 44% increase from 2021.

Housing Forward, the coalition’s lead agency for coordinating homelessness response efforts, made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 5.

“We have really transformed how Dallas and Collin County responds to homelessness over the last few years through a united focus on shared goals, strengthening public and private partnerships and a real commitment to advancing rehousing solutions,” said President and CEO of Housing Forward Sarah Kahn said.

Kahn said the 44% increase in annual funding in 2021 reflected the implementation of this system redesign by the community to tackle homelessness. Communities are also rewarded for demonstrating the ability to leverage local partnerships with housing and healthcare agencies, she added, which is another area where the All Neighbors Coalition has been successful.

