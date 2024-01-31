Look: up in the sky!

Different stages of a total solar eclipse. Courtesy Rick Fienberg / TravelQuest International / Wilderness Travel

People who are passionate about eclipses are called umbraphiles, like the vain guy who Carly Simon said “flew his Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun” on July 10, 1972.

But 12 million Texans won’t have to leave on a jet plane to see the next total eclipse. It’s coming to us, on Monday, April 8.

The moon’s shadow will enter the state near Eagle Pass and sweep northeast across Uvalde, Fredericksburg, Killeen, Temple, Waco, Corsicana, Terrell and Sulphur Springs.

Those are cities close to the center of totality, but the shadow’s path will also darken the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and most of Collin County.

For local residents, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience what amateur astronomer Armin Bernhardt calls a life-changing event.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]