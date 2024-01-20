Shutouts keep coming for stingy Lady Raiders

Karlee Leary (19) looks to switch the field with a pass across the pitch. The Wylie East girls moved to 6-0 last week with wins over Longview and Longview Pine Tree. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

LONGVIEW – The Wylie East girls hit the road last week for a pair of games in Longview Pinetree’s Lady Pirate Showcase. There, the Lady Raiders moved to 6-0 with a pair of shutouts that makes it five-straight blank slates for the girls.

Wylie East didn’t give up a call in their hometown showcase the week before, and with two more goose eggs, the Lady Raiders are flying high with the district schedule set to open this week.

“Defensively, we’ve been able to hold off on some of our opponents,” Coach Kody Christensen said. “We aren’t giving up a lot of shots right now, and we are creating a lot of opportunities for our offense on the defensive end. We have protected our defensive-third.”

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!