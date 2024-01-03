Sachse police officer hospitalized after collision in Wylie

A collision involving a Sachse Police officer and a truck sent the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Helen Taylor from the Wylie Police Department said it was a “T-bone type collision” at S. Ballard Avenue and S. State Highway 78.

Police were dispatched at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Wylie Fire-Rescue and a few senior officers from the Sachse Police Department also responded.

The wreck occurred when a white Dodge Ram traveling south on Hwy 78 made a left turn onto Ballard Avenue and collided with the Sachse Police vehicle headed northbound on Hwy 78.

The impact caused the Sachse Police vehicle to roll into a signal box, and as a result the traffic signal began flashing red. After Taylor cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m., public works employees had the signal problem fixed by noon.

It is not yet clear who is at fault, Taylor said, but both drivers were transported to Medical City of Plano. Taylor expected the injuries to be “minor.” Both vehicles have significant damage to the front ends.

Sachse Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

