Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Sachse police officer hospitalized after collision in Wylie

by | Jan 3, 2024 | Latest

A collision involving a Sachse Police officer and a truck sent the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Helen Taylor from the Wylie Police Department said it was a “T-bone type collision” at S. Ballard Avenue and S. State Highway 78.

Police were dispatched at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Wylie Fire-Rescue and a few senior officers from the Sachse Police Department also responded.

The wreck occurred when a white Dodge Ram traveling south on Hwy 78 made a left turn onto Ballard Avenue and collided with the Sachse Police vehicle headed northbound on Hwy 78.

The impact caused the Sachse Police vehicle to roll into a signal box, and as a result the traffic signal began flashing red. After Taylor cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m., public works employees had the signal problem fixed by noon.

It is not yet clear who is at fault, Taylor said, but both drivers were transported to Medical City of Plano. Taylor expected the injuries to be “minor.” Both vehicles have significant damage to the front ends.

Sachse Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more stories about the Wylie community, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Cross

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Colorful mosaic mural take shape

Colorful mosaic mural take shape

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

There are multiple mosaic sections in a large piece of artwork being installed along the Municipal Walking Trail. The colorful mosaics depict wildflowers, bison, bees and much more. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie’s newest public artwork is now on display at the...

read more
Local food pantries band together to meet demands

Local food pantries band together to meet demands

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

Hope for the Cities Director Jon Bailey stands in the warehouse space the nonprofit currently shares with Wylie Christian Care Center.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Addressing poverty requires a variety of services and the needs can be overwhelming. But...

read more
Tax bills already reflect lower rates

Tax bills already reflect lower rates

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

Pay online, don’t stand in line. That’s the message from Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun, who reminds property owners that 2023 taxes are due Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. More than 450,000 tax notices mailed last October already included rate reductions...

read more
Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Isaiah Shurn (4) elevates for two of his four points in Wylie’s 48-32 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates remain unblemished in district play, and will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Sachse.  Austin Smith/C&S Media GARLAND – Last week was an...

read more
Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Brooklyn King (1) puts up the jumper in Wylie East’s 75-19 victory over North Garland on Senior Night. The Lady Raiders are now 4-2 in district play with two weeks off until their next district matchup.  Tina Lopez/C&S Media WYLIE – After both Wylie East teams...

read more
Partnerships, accolades for Wylie ISD

Partnerships, accolades for Wylie ISD

Dec 27, 2023 | , ,

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech called the Employee Educational Assistance Program is expanding future learning opportunities for district staff members. File Photo In 2023, voters approved a Wylie ISD bond, students in a variety of activities...

read more
Road projects underway; new development continues

Road projects underway; new development continues

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

In 2023, Wylie moved forward with infrastructure projects that have been in the works for years.  The dangerous S-curve on McMillen Road will have its long-awaited fix in approximately 18 months if plans go accordingly. The road, which was routinely closed...

read more
Pirates Cove to be overhauled next year

Pirates Cove to be overhauled next year

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

The design for the new and improved Pirates Cove playground, currently located at 851 Hensley Lane in Founders Park, was approved by council at last week’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News One of Wylie’s favorite playgrounds is...

read more
Roadway project discussed by council

Roadway project discussed by council

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Council authorized the use of power of eminent domain to acquire property for a road project at its regular meeting last week.  A zoning request, purchases, a fundraiser and a playground update were also approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 12, meeting.  On the...

read more
Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

The Wylie American Legion Post 315 Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop 78 participate in the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16 at Wylie Cemetery. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Amid the busy holiday season, a large crowd showed up at Wylie...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe