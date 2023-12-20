WISD workshop highlights construction planning

Courtesy WISD

The Wylie ISD board of trustees met for a workshop Tuesday, Dec. 12 that focused on construction planning for new schools.

The district’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal passed on Nov. 7. The funds are for renovating additional schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate and junior high schools and expanding Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs. The sale of bonds is planned in February and funds are expected by early March.

Kreymer Elementary, a new elementary school with a capacity of 750 and an estimated cost of $39.6 million allocated from the bond, has a planned opening date of Aug. 2025. Located on 10 acres at East Brown Street and Springdale Way, the site plan shows a front entrance located on Brown Street and an entrance for the bus loop and staff parking off Springdale Way. The new school will have a play field on each side of the two-story building.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]