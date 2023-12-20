Pirates Cove to be overhauled next year

The design for the new and improved Pirates Cove playground, currently located at 851 Hensley Lane in Founders Park, was approved by council at last week’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

One of Wylie’s favorite playgrounds is earmarked for a major upgrade with a multitude of inclusive components.

The design for the new and improved Pirates Cove playground, currently located at 851 Hensley Lane in Founders Park, was approved by council at last week’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The new playground, with an estimated cost of $678,482, will feature a streamlined design that has several different play areas that will embrace the original pirate ship concept, but with upgraded materials.

The playground will have a new location, just north of its current home in Founders Park. Currently located behind Softball Field C, the new spot will be on the other side of the trail behind Softball Field B.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]