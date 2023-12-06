Local residents share Gold Star memories

In communities throughout the U.S., there are families who have paid the highest price in the cause of freedom.

These families, known as Gold Star families, experienced the loss of an immediate family member while serving their country.

The designation is meant to honor the service member’s ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging the family’s loss, grief and continued healing.

For more on this story see the November 8, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.