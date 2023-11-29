Select downtown buildings to be redeveloped

The 1,885 square foot commercial structure at 104 S. Ballard, north of Olde City Park, will be razed soon. The mural on the south side of the building, “Wide Awake Wylie,” will be preserved, says the city. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News

Two downtown buildings will soon be razed. Council approved the requests for demolition at the Nov. 14 regular meeting. This is expected to help facilitate downtown redevelopment and revitalization.

First up is the 1,885 square foot commercial structure at 104 S. Ballard, north of Olde City Park. A concrete block with a glass storefront built in 1950 and empty since October 31, the building was previously home to a barber shop, fitness studio, pawnshop, skate shop, nutrition shop and, mostly recently, Loteria Fruteria.

The property does not have structural damage. But it lacks historic value per the city’s zoning ordinance, which will not allow demolition if the structure is of architectural or historical interest, contributes significantly to the character of the historical district, could not be reproduced without great difficulty or expense and if the proposed replacement would not make a positive visual contribution.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]