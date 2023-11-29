Holiday events abound in Eastern Collin County

With Thanksgiving in the rearview, a deluge of local Christmas events is fast approaching for residents living in Eastern Collin County.

Multiple events will take place Friday, Dec. 1, and all of them offer unique activities.

Historic Downtown Farmersville will once again be aglow as the lighting ceremony for Farmersville Lights (201 S. State Highway 78), kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 followed by the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting and hayrides. The lights will stay on through January 1 and keep an eye on farmersvillelights.com for live music and other events scheduled throughout the month.

The city of Lavon will also host its annual Christmas tree lighting and Sip and Shop, 5-8 p.m., 120 School Road, Lavon.

Coventry Reserve’s annual Christmas Open House and Pottery Sale at 2004 Parker Road in St. Paul is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The event includes live performances and free refreshments and the opportunity to purchase unique Christmas presents, namely one-of-a-kind ornaments, pottery and Christmas cards, created by adults with physical and special needs who attend classes at the nonprofit’s facility.

The opportunity to purchase unique gifts continues at the Wylie Arts Festival. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, at 200 S. Ballard Avenue, the festival will host nearly 200 arts and crafts vendors and festive fair-style food.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at 108 College Street, the Farmersville Historical Society will host its Christmas Tours and Country Store event at the Bain-Honaker House. The house and museum will be decorated for the holidays. For holiday shopping, there will be baked goods, candles, hand crafted art and ornaments.

The annual Christmas parade down Ballard Avenue will bring thousands to Historic Downtown Wylie 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3. It will be followed by the tree lighting ceremony in Olde City Park at 112 S. Ballard Avenue.

In Sachse, the Christmas Extravaganza includes a parade at 6 p.m. down Miles Road followed by the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. The extravaganza also includes train rides, Santa Claus, a petting zoo and a winter wonderland from 7-8:30 p.m.

At the Murphy City Hall Complex (206 N. Murphy Rd.), Christmas in the Park includes a sidewalk parade, tree lighting, vendors from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The event will also feature a screening of the film “Elf,” ornament and cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt and a giant snowman bounce house.

The CPKC Holiday Express Christmas Train will make an appearance for the second year in a row at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Oak St. crossing at 103 S Birmingham Street. Santa Claus and the elves will be on board and the smiling train will be available for tours.

For two weekends, the Wylie Acting Group is performing “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.” Performances are on Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 15-17. For more info and tickets, visit wylieactinggroup.org.

Wylie’s historic Brown House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, for its Victorian Christmas Market featuring holiday vendors, carolers, Christmas foods, crafts and more. Victorian Santa Claus will also make an appearance for photo opportunities. The house is located at 301 North Ballard Avenue),

Area runners can sign up now for the Rudolph Fun Run happening from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Onion Shed (154 S. Main St. in Farmersville). Sign up for five kilometers, three miles or a mile. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or holiday character.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 9, the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade. This year, participants are asked to feature floats with “A Super Heroic Christmas!” theme.

Honoring the fallen, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 16. Ceremonies followed by wreath placement are set for 11 a.m. at Wylie Cemetery (610 E. Oak Street), IOOF Cemetery in Farmersville, located at 803 Windom Street and the Wilson-Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]