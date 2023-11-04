Owls hand Pirates a loss in final district game

Jagger Bale (0), Josh Aubourne (22) and the rest of the Pirates will face Rockwall Yellow Jackets in the playoffs.

GARLAND – The Wylie Pirates (6-4, 5-3) finished the regular season with a 31-7 loss to the Garland Owls (7-3, 6-2) at Williams Stadium.

The Owls controlled the entire game from the first play of the night, a 100-yard kick return by Terrence Green.

The Pirates answered when receiver Martaveion Sanders caught a 54-yard pass from quarterback Jagger Bale to set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Josh Ausborne.

Still, the Owls would score 25 unanswered points to put the game away and finished third in the District 9-6A standings as the Pirates fell to fourth.

Wylie will now face the Rockwall Yellow Jackets for their bi-district playoff matchup next Friday night in Rockwall.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]