Wylie volleyball splits games with S. Garland, East

Jordyn Agee (4) and Annie Tucker (3) attempt to block Julia Hicks (11) kill shot in action on Friday the 13th. The Lady Raiders beat Wylie 3-1. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Lady Pirates had a chance to move up in the standings last week with games at South Garland and a rematch at home against Wylie East.

Beginning the week with two district losses, a game behind Sachse (26-12, 12-1) and the Lady Raiders, Wylie dismantled the Lady Titans on their court 3-0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-13).

South Garland has been at the bottom of District 9-6A almost the entire year and are still winless in district play.

Karson Barclow, Annie Tucker and Keelyn Green led the team in kill shots with six for Barclow, five for Tucker and five for Green. The remainder of the team’s 30 total kills were earned by Jordyn Agee (4), Cherish Okpara (4), Peyton Stade (3) and Addison Hinckley (3).

Taylor Johnson led the team with five aces and Hinckley (2), Emily Behrens (2), Tatum Gehring (2), Sailor Snell (1), Sadie Jane Warren (1) and Barclow (1) added to the team’s total.

Green and Stade each registered a block as well.

On Friday the 13th the Lady Pirates hosted Wylie East (21-6, 12-1). Wylie narrowly lost 3-2 at Wylie East last month and needed a win to move into a two-way tie for second place with the Lady Raiders.

