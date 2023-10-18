Council denies rezoning request for development

Mayor Matthew Porter proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Oct. 10 council meeting. From left, Porter, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center Director of Community Outreach Megan Flynn Valdez, Wylie Police Department Crime Victim Advocate Kisha Voss, Lt. Trey Cotton. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Council denied a few items at the Tuesday, Oct. 10 regular meeting, which got a bit heated and had a considerable amount of public participation.

The drama mainly centered around a public hearing to consider a change of zoning from agriculture to mixed use to allow for the proposed College Park Development on 25 acres of land at 605 Country Club Road, which is north of Fire Station No. 2 and south of Presidential Estates. The conceptual plans were previously presented at an April 18 Planning and Zoning work session and at council on May 9.

Back in May, the concept included flat roofs for some of the townhomes, which go against city restrictions.

“Generally, we have a roof pitch for residential homes regardless of what those are,” Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said in May.

Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester also said he wanted the final concept plan to blend better with nearby Presidential Estates: “I think the single-family homes are a little too urban.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

