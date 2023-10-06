Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Eagles clipped by Pirates, 21-7

by | Oct 6, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Pirate football

The scoreboard shows the final tally after Wylie’s win over Rowlett.

Wylie (5-1, 4-0 in 9-6A) grounds Rowlett (2-3, 2-5) on a rare Thursday night game. Pirates won 21-7 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland. Wylie’s power defense held the Eagles to five rushing yards. 

Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale threw ten completions for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Receivers Martaveion Sanders and Jackson Draper combined for eight carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Josh Ausborne ran 164 yards via 21 carries. Roman Bueche ran 32 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. The Pirates finished with 425 yards including 215 rushing and 210 passing.

Next game is at home, Friday the 13th at Wylie ISD Stadium. The second all-time district matchup between the Wylie Pirates and the Wylie East Raiders. 

For the full story see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today an support local journalism

By T.R. Armstrong [email protected]

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Haunted tours incorporate local history

Haunted tours incorporate local history

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Downtown Wylie will be the place for visitors and residents to take a ghostly tour through history this weekend. Hosted by the Wylie Historical Society, Smith Public Library and Parks and Recreation, Haunts & History is back for its second year. The ghost of local...

read more
Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Raider quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) runs up the middle on a read-option keeper for a Raider touchdown. The junior had over 220 yard combined yards in Wylie East’s win. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News GARLAND – If there was any question about how long it would take Wylie...

read more
Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Jordan Turner (8) sets up a shot while Dayden Dyess (7) looks on. The Lady Raiders are in second place in District 9-6A, a half game behind Sachse. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Raiders (25-5, 8-1) had a good week, if winning is an indicator. After being handed...

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Oct 4, 2023 |

A Wylie woman, Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the sadistic torture of another woman, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday, Oct. 3. Indicted in August 2022, Calderon was convicted of aggravated assault with a...

read more
Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Savage Precision Fabrication Sales Manager Kevin McEuen showed off parts his company builds for the F-16 fighter to Wylie ISD students last year. This year, MFD Day tours officially kick off Thursday and continue throughout the month. File art Across the country,...

read more
Pickleball now open for park play

Pickleball now open for park play

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Wylie’s new pickleball courts opened Sept. 25 at Community Park. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie pickleball players now have a space outside to call their own.  As of Monday, Sept. 25, Wylie Parks and Recreation outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park are...

read more
Council approves McMillen fix

Council approves McMillen fix

Oct 4, 2023 | , ,

Road construction for McMillen Road in Wylie is anticipated to begin in early November. Once complete, the road should be free of flooding and other issues that have plagued the road for years. File art An estimated $21 million bid was approved by city council...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe