Lady Pirates split games, slide to third in district

Tatum Gehrig, Addison Hinckley and Keelyn Green get ready for a serve from Lakeview Centennial in a match last Friday, Sept. 29. The Lady Pirates are in third place in District 9-6A. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

The Lady Pirates split their last two games in September, taking a loss against district leading Sachse (27-4, 9-1) and beating Lakeview Centennial (3-20, 3-7) at home.

On the road Tuesday Sept. 26, Wylie lost in straight sets to Sachse, 13-25, 19-25, 14, 25. The loss was only the second in district play.

The Lady Pirates (26-6, 8-2) went against one of the top athletes in North Texas, Favor Anyanwu, who has 401 kills on the year.

Cherish Okpara had seven kills in the match and Annie Tucker added six. Addison Hinckley also had six which helped a combined team kills of 24.

