Lady Pirates split games, slide to third in district

by | Oct 5, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Tatum Gehrig, Addison Hinckley and Keelyn Green get ready for a serve from Lakeview Centennial in a match last Friday, Sept. 29. The Lady Pirates are in third place in District 9-6A. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

The Lady Pirates split their last two games in September, taking a loss against district leading Sachse (27-4, 9-1) and beating Lakeview Centennial (3-20, 3-7) at home.

On the road Tuesday Sept. 26, Wylie lost in straight sets to Sachse, 13-25, 19-25, 14, 25. The loss was only the second in district play.

The Lady Pirates (26-6, 8-2) went against one of the top athletes in North Texas, Favor Anyanwu, who has 401 kills on the year.

Cherish Okpara had seven kills in the match and Annie Tucker added six. Addison Hinckley also had six which helped a combined team kills of 24.

For the rest of the story see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News.

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Oct 4, 2023 |

A Wylie woman, Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the sadistic torture of another woman, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday, Oct. 3. Indicted in August 2022, Calderon was convicted of aggravated assault with a...

read more
Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Savage Precision Fabrication Sales Manager Kevin McEuen showed off parts his company builds for the F-16 fighter to Wylie ISD students last year. This year, MFD Day tours officially kick off Thursday and continue throughout the month. File art Across the country,...

read more
Pickleball now open for park play

Pickleball now open for park play

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Wylie’s new pickleball courts opened Sept. 25 at Community Park. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie pickleball players now have a space outside to call their own.  As of Monday, Sept. 25, Wylie Parks and Recreation outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park are...

read more
Council approves McMillen fix

Council approves McMillen fix

Oct 4, 2023 | , ,

Road construction for McMillen Road in Wylie is anticipated to begin in early November. Once complete, the road should be free of flooding and other issues that have plagued the road for years. File art An estimated $21 million bid was approved by city council...

read more
Fall WHS theatre production opens Friday

Fall WHS theatre production opens Friday

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Wylie High School Theatre students rehearse for their fall play, “Anatomy of Gray,” Tuesday, Sept. 26. Castmembers shown, from left, Nico Ghirmai, Kaleigh Wright, Casey Sands, Jacob Watson, Katie Jacobs, Cadence Carter Kacho, Canon Martin, Mikayla Razerera and Ethan...

read more
Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Sep 30, 2023 | ,

Kason Atkins (6) lines up against the Garland Owls on Sept. 29. GARLAND – It didn’t take long for Wylie East to get back to their winning ways. Coming off the heels of a demoralizing 20-7 loss last week against Sachse, the Raiders (4-1, 2-1 District 9-6A) wasted no...

read more
Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Parks proposition on Nov. 7 ballot

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot would amend the state constitution to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund allowing the Texas...

read more
