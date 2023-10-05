Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Haunted tours incorporate local history

by | Oct 5, 2023 | Area News, Latest

Downtown Wylie will be the place for visitors and residents to take a ghostly tour through history this weekend.

Hosted by the Wylie Historical Society, Smith Public Library and Parks and Recreation, Haunts & History is back for its second year. The ghost of local hero Marshall Howrey leads the tour through downtown, keeping order among the undead and sharing stories of unexplained happenings. The event is funny, informative, and spooky.

There is also Ghostly Gossip, a brand-new show, led by the ghosts of two former telephone operators who worked in Wylie in the early 1900s. The characters are based on real people.  

“The best part of a telephone operator’s job in the old days was listening in on all the telephone conversations,” Brown House Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said. “But now that they are among the undead, they can hear everything.”

Haunts & History and Ghostly Gossip Tour take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 at the Brown House Visitor Center, located at 301 N Ballard Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at wyliehistoricalsociety.org. Haunts & History slots are available at 7 p.m. and 8:15 both days. Ghostly Gossip slots are available at 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on both days.

Over in Sachse, a collaboration between the Sachse Historical Society and the cemetery board, Celebration of Souls is an event that includes arts and crafts for children, education about Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and a hayride through a graveyard with representations of some of the city’s historical figures. 

These ghostly characters include the city’s founder, William Sachse, and a World War II soldier, said Diana Smith of the Sachse Historical Society.

“It’s done in very good taste,” Smith said. “Our ghosts are really talking about history.”

The event takes place Oct. 7 at the Sachse Historical Society Museum, located at 3033 Sixth St. There are four different time slots to choose from—6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event or, to save your spot, buy ahead at sachsehistoricalsociety.com.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Raider quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) runs up the middle on a read-option keeper for a Raider touchdown. The junior had over 220 yard combined yards in Wylie East’s win. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News GARLAND – If there was any question about how long it would take Wylie...

read more
Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Jordan Turner (8) sets up a shot while Dayden Dyess (7) looks on. The Lady Raiders are in second place in District 9-6A, a half game behind Sachse. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Raiders (25-5, 8-1) had a good week, if winning is an indicator. After being handed...

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Oct 4, 2023 |

A Wylie woman, Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the sadistic torture of another woman, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday, Oct. 3. Indicted in August 2022, Calderon was convicted of aggravated assault with a...

read more
Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Savage Precision Fabrication Sales Manager Kevin McEuen showed off parts his company builds for the F-16 fighter to Wylie ISD students last year. This year, MFD Day tours officially kick off Thursday and continue throughout the month. File art Across the country,...

read more
Pickleball now open for park play

Pickleball now open for park play

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Wylie’s new pickleball courts opened Sept. 25 at Community Park. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie pickleball players now have a space outside to call their own.  As of Monday, Sept. 25, Wylie Parks and Recreation outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park are...

read more
Council approves McMillen fix

Council approves McMillen fix

Oct 4, 2023 | , ,

Road construction for McMillen Road in Wylie is anticipated to begin in early November. Once complete, the road should be free of flooding and other issues that have plagued the road for years. File art An estimated $21 million bid was approved by city council...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe