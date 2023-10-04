Subscribe
Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

by | Oct 4, 2023 | Latest, news

Savage Precision Fabrication Sales Manager Kevin McEuen showed off parts his company builds for the F-16 fighter to Wylie ISD students last year. This year, MFD Day tours officially kick off Thursday and continue throughout the month. File art

Across the country, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is on the first Friday of October. But in Wylie, the annual event that inspires the next generation to make their careers in manufacturing will last a month.

A partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), local manufacturers and the school district, Mayor Matthew Porter recognized Oct. 6 as MFG Day at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The local partnership is a nod to the national MFG Day initiative from the Manufacturing Institute. 

The month-long program of student and community tours, activities and events showcase the importance of local manufacturing by offering an inside look at local industry. It all begins with 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 launch for students at the ag barn that includes Porter and Superintendent David Vinson. Businesses offering student tours on the launch include Tower Extrusions, Barco Pump, Avanti Windows & Doors, Sanden International USA, SAF Holland USA, Savage Precision Fabrication and CNC Innovations.

“The logo looks like an open door,” WEDC Executive Director Jason Greiner said. “The whole concept is to try to get manufacturers to open their doors to the public. This isn’t old manufacturing. These aren’t people wearing dirty clothes. That’s a misconception. A lot of people think these are probably low wage, low skill jobs and it’s the exact opposite. There are high-paying jobs right here in our community, which was founded on agriculture and manufacturing. This is about showing what manufacturing is today.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

