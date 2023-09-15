Subscribe
Wylie East dismantles Naaman Forest

by | Sep 15, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East Santana Quinn (4) dives for the score

Santana Quinn dives for a touchdown during the Raiders win over the Naaman Forest Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 14.

GARLAND – Wylie East opened District 9-6A about as well as a team could hope to, convincingly beating Naaman Forest 58-14 on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Williams Stadium.

The Raiders (3-0, 1-0 District 9-6A) relied on a balanced offensive attack highlighted by Michael Henderson III’s 138 yards on the ground. The two-way star Henderson III also punched into the endzone twice.

Howard Fisher IV continued to be impressive. He threw for 172 yards on the night on 12-of-16 passing. He threw two touchdowns and one interception. Seven Raiders caught a pass in the win.

Wylie East continues the district grind next week against Sachse on Friday, Sept. 22 at Wylie ISD Stadium. 

See the Sept. 20 edition of The Wylie News for the full story. Support local journalism, subscribe today.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]

