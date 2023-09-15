Wylie East dismantles Naaman Forest

Santana Quinn dives for a touchdown during the Raiders win over the Naaman Forest Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 14.

GARLAND – Wylie East opened District 9-6A about as well as a team could hope to, convincingly beating Naaman Forest 58-14 on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Williams Stadium.

The Raiders (3-0, 1-0 District 9-6A) relied on a balanced offensive attack highlighted by Michael Henderson III’s 138 yards on the ground. The two-way star Henderson III also punched into the endzone twice.

Howard Fisher IV continued to be impressive. He threw for 172 yards on the night on 12-of-16 passing. He threw two touchdowns and one interception. Seven Raiders caught a pass in the win.

Wylie East continues the district grind next week against Sachse on Friday, Sept. 22 at Wylie ISD Stadium.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]