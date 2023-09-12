Wylie East recovers from slow start, edges rival Wylie

WYLIE – In a battle for first place in District 9-6A, the Wylie Lady Pirates (15-10, 5-1) and Wylie East Lady Raiders (14-5, 5-0) did not disappoint.

Playing at the Williams Center at Wylie East High School on Tuesday night, the Lady Raiders bounced back from a shaky start to beat their rival in five sets (16-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-15, 25-6).

Junior Amy Hernandez led the scoring attack for the Wylie East with 13 kills while senior Jordan Turner did her share of the dirty work with 17 assists and 14 digs on the defensive end.

Juniors Dae MacMillian and Erika Hernandez helped out the Lady Raiders’ cause offensively with nine and eight kills, respectively. MacMillian played a big role on the flip side of the court as well, leading Wylie East with 21 digs in the winning effort.

Sophomore Hallie Martin orchestrated the offense nicely by pacing the Lady Raiders with 18 assists while also doing her part with 16 digs. Junior Jordyn Wacaster chipped in with 13 digs and four assists as well.

The loss for the Lady Pirates snaps their 10-game winning streak and hands them their first loss in district play.

The Lady Raiders push their own winning streak to 10 games and keeps them as the only remaining undefeated team in District 9-6A.

Wylie High will be off this Friday before resuming play when they host Naaman Forest on Tuesday, September 19th.

Wylie East will look to keep their winning streak alive and extend their victorious ways this Friday when they travel to Naaman Forest on Friday, September 15th.

