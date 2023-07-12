Subscribe
Water, sewer next up in city’s annual budget sessions

Jul 12, 2023

Each summer, Wylie, like almost every other city in Texas, nears the completion of its annual operating budget.

The city’s fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and adoption of a tax rate and 2023-24 budget is set to take place on Aug. 22.

While departments have been working and re-working their numbers for weeks, if not months, the official budget calendar began in June.

For the city’s finance director, Melissa Brown, and her staff, the summer months are busy as usual. Brown confirmed there are still several steps until the FY 23-24 budget is approved.

“Final budget discussions will be held at the July 25th meeting which is the day we should receive certified values from the appraisal district,” Brown said.  “The proposed budget will be available to the public by August 5.”

“Council has given direction for a No New Revenue Tax Rate plus two cents to cover the new debt issued this year.  The August 8th meeting will require a record vote for the proposed tax rate and public hearings will be scheduled for August 22 when the tax rate and budget will be adopted.”

